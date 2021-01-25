Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,404 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. PGGM Investments increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,857,000 after buying an additional 5,217,263 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 366,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 230,075 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,018,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,421,000 after purchasing an additional 126,026 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,157.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Shares of OHI opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

