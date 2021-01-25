Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

