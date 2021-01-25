Omnicell (OMCL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Omnicell to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $123.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 141.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.