ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

