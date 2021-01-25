ON Semiconductor (ON) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $776,956.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.