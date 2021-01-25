ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

NYSE OKE opened at $42.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

