Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OPHLY opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $10.93.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
