ONOToken Hits 24 Hour Volume of $289.00 (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 96.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One ONOToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONOToken has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $289.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ONOToken has traded up 177.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ONOToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00071271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.91 or 0.00748720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.14 or 0.04235938 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016835 BTC.

About ONOToken

ONOToken (ONOT) is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

ONOToken Token Trading

ONOToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONOToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONOToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ONOToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONOToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.