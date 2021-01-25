Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $73.00 at B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price raised by analysts at B. Riley from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,164,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,077,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,885,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

