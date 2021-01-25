Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in Intel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 102,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Intel by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

