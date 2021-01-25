Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&R Block in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.78). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

H&R Block stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 20.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 27.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 68,866 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 12.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,740,000 after acquiring an additional 159,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.