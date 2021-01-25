Opus (OPT) Trading Down 27.9% Over Last Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One Opus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Opus has a total market capitalization of $301,814.00 and approximately $111.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00072973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.07 or 0.00814085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.55 or 0.04349538 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus (OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

