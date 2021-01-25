Orbit Chain (ORC) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.88 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0877 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $40.88 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00071964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00792627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.34 or 0.04310097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a token. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbit Chain Token Trading

Orbit Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

