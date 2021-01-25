Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Down 8.3% This Week

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $36.55 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00071271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.91 or 0.00748720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.14 or 0.04235938 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016835 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a token. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.