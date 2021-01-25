Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.70. Orbital Energy Group shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 470,420 shares trading hands.

OEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $240.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Orbital Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

