Orca Gold Inc. (ORG.V) (CVE:ORG) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Orca Gold Inc. (ORG.V) (CVE:ORG) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73. 100,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 184,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.39 million and a P/E ratio of -18.72.

Orca Gold Inc. (ORG.V) (CVE:ORG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Orca Gold Inc. will post -0.0591781 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

