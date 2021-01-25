OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.63. 14,554,308 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 14,369,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

The firm has a market cap of $378.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

