Origin Sport 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $364,175.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $653,042.03 and $364,175.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00091650 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

