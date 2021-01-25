Orion Protocol (ORN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.14 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00008755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.30 million and $6.14 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00053798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00128663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00072817 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00280982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037499 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.