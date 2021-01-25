Ormeus Coin Price Hits $0.0244 on Top Exchanges (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $875,812.72 and approximately $9,504.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00052267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00124656 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00071606 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00261667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00066147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00036847 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.