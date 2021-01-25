Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Oshkosh stock opened at $94.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.98. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after acquiring an additional 534,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 174.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after acquiring an additional 318,847 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,139,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,797,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 68.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,658 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

