OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.01

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.01 and last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.18.

The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.