Ouroboros Price Hits $0.0025 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $78,241.87 and approximately $201.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ouroboros has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00124748 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00071473 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00269705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00036700 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

