Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) has been given a C$17.00 price target by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.10.

Shares of TSE:OVV traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$21.51. 301,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.75.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

