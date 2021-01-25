Oxen (LOKI) Price Hits $0.51

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Oxen has a market cap of $27.26 million and approximately $115,985.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,488.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.20 or 0.04082017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00422520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.26 or 0.01336654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.05 or 0.00554200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00422832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00275475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023088 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,120,879 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

