PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

PCAR opened at $98.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after buying an additional 348,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,784,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

