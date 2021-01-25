Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,872 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,049 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of FL stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 594,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $22,349,190.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and sold 50,138 shares valued at $2,176,120. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

