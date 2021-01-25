Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $88.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.87. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

