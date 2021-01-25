Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,409 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $141.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -213.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.03. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

