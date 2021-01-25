Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 85,786 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of SLB opened at $24.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

