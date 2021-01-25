Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,747 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Expedia Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 211,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 99,934 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE opened at $136.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.03.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.