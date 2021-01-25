Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,324,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

WEC stock opened at $87.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

