Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in BCE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 75,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in BCE by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCE. Barclays began coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $43.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. BCE’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

