Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,852,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after buying an additional 251,088 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 27.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,527,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,811,000 after buying an additional 544,800 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $33,783,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,526.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,876,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,899 shares of company stock valued at $711,704 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

