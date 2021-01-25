Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,312 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.67.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $167.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $278.21. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

