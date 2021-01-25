Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 13,884 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centene by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 125.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Centene by 31.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Centene by 106.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $2,170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,974 shares of company stock valued at $29,353,867. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $61.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

