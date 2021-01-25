Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,191 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $92.27 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

