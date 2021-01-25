Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,481 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.36 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

