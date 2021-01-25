Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,787 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 35.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU opened at $252.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.67 and a 200 day moving average of $146.84. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.66.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

