Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller Sells 215,026 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $8,426,868.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at $43,627,914.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Hunkapiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $23,433,882.12.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 251,837 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,785,110.11.

On Friday, November 20th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 147,799 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,233,242.89.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 38,381 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $602,965.51.

On Thursday, November 12th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

