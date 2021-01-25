Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Palantir Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst K. Mielczarek anticipates that the company will earn ($1.39) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $32.58 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,685,743.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

