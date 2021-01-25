Pamp Network Hits One Day Volume of $30,894.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Pamp Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $4,202.57 and approximately $30,894.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 90% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.23 or 0.00806398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.70 or 0.04324091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Pamp Network Token Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a token. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

