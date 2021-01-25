Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.16. Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 30,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.77 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.95 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

