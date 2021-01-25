Pantos (PAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57,583.00

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $57,583.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00052607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00124848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00071572 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00268672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00036592 BTC.

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,657,065 tokens. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos

Pantos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

