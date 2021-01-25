Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($4.46) Per Share (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Par Pacific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the company will earn ($4.46) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.10). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

PARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

NYSE:PARR opened at $14.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Par Pacific has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $757.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $689.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.04 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 59,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 424,408 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

