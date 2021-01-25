Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$6.20 on Monday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$6.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$829.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.26.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$138.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$39,982.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.