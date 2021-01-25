Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.16

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.16 and last traded at C$32.10, with a volume of 81083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$35.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$941.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Dallas Dodds acquired 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.15 per share, with a total value of C$131,886.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$341,738.35.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

