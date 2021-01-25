Parkgene Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $1,625.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.80 or 0.00760395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.33 or 0.04208338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017769 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

