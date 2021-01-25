Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKIUF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

PKIUF traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

