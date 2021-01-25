Particl (PART) Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $3,405.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012152 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008345 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,753,792 coins and its circulating supply is 9,718,636 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.